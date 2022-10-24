SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Up 3.5% This Week

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00007436 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $183.08 million and $89.12 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,512.58 or 0.28475176 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011121 BTC.

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

