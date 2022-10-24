Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Price Target to C$9.00

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.40.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of BLDP traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,352. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -12.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.64. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of C$7.26 and a 52 week high of C$24.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.