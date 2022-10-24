Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

SYF stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.8% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 62.0% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

