Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,777,287 shares.The stock last traded at $12.54 and had previously closed at $12.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 42,439 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,319,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,476,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

