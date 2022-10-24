Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $54.23

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.23, but opened at $55.53. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $53.86, with a volume of 693 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

