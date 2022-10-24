Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTCF. Roth Capital lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut Tattooed Chef from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Tattooed Chef Stock Performance

Shares of TTCF opened at $4.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $348.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.66. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $58.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.08 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Featured Articles

