TD Securities Raises Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Price Target to C$0.90

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Talon Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a C$0.90 price objective on the stock.

Talon Metals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:TLO opened at C$0.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$425.26 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.67. Talon Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

