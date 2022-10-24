Telcoin (TEL) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $67.22 million and approximately $579,427.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

