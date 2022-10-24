Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Lowered to SEK 85 at Barclays

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from SEK 95 to SEK 85 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERIC. Cowen reduced their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.53. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.78.
Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.