Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) PT Lowered to SEK 85 at Barclays

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from SEK 95 to SEK 85 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERIC. Cowen reduced their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.53. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

