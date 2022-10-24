TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.10.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,253,000 after purchasing an additional 589,026 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 35.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,615,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 421,615 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 31.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,360,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 329,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.