TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Sector Outperform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TIXT. TheStreet raised TELUS International (Cda) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.10.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

