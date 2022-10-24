Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) PT Lowered to CHF 43 at Credit Suisse Group

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 46.50 to CHF 43 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 58 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from CHF 118 to CHF 58 in a report on Monday, October 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 79 to CHF 63 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $56.85 on Monday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

