Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 29.9 %
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
