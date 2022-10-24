Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading Up 7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $40.39 and last traded at $40.12. Approximately 22,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,466,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.
The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 883.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.37.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
