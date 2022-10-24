TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.16 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $358.62 million and $26.16 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00081400 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00060239 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000543 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00015200 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024928 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001411 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007926 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,587,036 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
