Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (TEVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TEVA. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.57.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.44 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.