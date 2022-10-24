Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (TEVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TEVA. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.44 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

