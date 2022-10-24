Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.29.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $133,861.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $133,861.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,375 shares of company stock valued at $800,212. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,023,000 after buying an additional 70,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 883,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,899 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.