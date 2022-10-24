Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.29.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Insider Activity
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $133,861.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $133,861.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,375 shares of company stock valued at $800,212. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,582,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,023,000 after buying an additional 70,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 883,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 41,899 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.