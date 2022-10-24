Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.32). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.35 per share, for a total transaction of $522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $522,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,541,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,375 shares of company stock worth $800,212 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

