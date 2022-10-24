Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 72.5% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

