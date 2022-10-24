Texas Instruments (TXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 guidance at $2.23-2.51 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $157.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.26.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

