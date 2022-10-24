The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

Bank of New York Mellon has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Bank of New York Mellon has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

NYSE:BK opened at $39.67 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

