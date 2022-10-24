The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 654.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Boeing by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,743 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.16. 121,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,111,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

