The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Boosted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,410,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,056 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $89,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $70.32 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.13.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

