The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,530 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $36,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $56.99. 281,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,671,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $246.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.