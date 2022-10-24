The Debt Box Price Reaches $13.75 on Major Exchanges (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 24th. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Debt Box has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for about $13.75 or 0.00071115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,502.69 or 0.28430621 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011104 BTC.

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box launched on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars.

