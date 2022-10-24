The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $308.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of EL stock opened at $199.25 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $196.96 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.95 and its 200 day moving average is $249.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

