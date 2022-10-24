The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $99.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.57.

STLD opened at $92.92 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

