The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.33. 2,346,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,822. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.22.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $45,154,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $73,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

