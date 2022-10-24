The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $64.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 69,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.4 %

MOS opened at $51.76 on Monday. Mosaic has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.