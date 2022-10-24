The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195,471 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of Progressive worth $77,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $1,383,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,641,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $122.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.46.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,518 shares of company stock worth $9,275,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.