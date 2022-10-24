The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 80.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 80.40 ($0.97).
Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded The Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.57) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.
The Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of RTN opened at GBX 29.56 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £226.15 million and a PE ratio of -5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.24. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.93 ($1.30).
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.