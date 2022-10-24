The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 526.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 252,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $66,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 25.1% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.95.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $207.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

