The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.58.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

