The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.05. 96,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

