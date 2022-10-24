The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

