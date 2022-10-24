Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.45

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 11029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.66.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Theratechnologies from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The firm has a market cap of C$237.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.97.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

