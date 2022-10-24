Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 464,058 shares.The stock last traded at $102.98 and had previously closed at $102.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

