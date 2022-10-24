Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

