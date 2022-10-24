Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $87.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.