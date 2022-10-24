Tiedemann Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $251.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

