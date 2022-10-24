Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,970 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $55.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

