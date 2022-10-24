Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $6.71 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

