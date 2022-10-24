Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Price Target Cut to 203.00

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 225.00 to 203.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

TMRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TMRAY traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.63. 7,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,055. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

