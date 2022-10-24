Toncoin Price Tops $1.40 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00007229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.95 billion and $5.95 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.40407829 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $5,280,767.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

