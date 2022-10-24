Torray LLC Buys 118,242 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,242 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 1.9% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 784,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,331,000 after acquiring an additional 157,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. UBS Group cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

