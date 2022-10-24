Torray LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Torray LLC trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,061 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

