Torray LLC Grows Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Torray LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 370.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 216,374 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.3% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 136,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,837.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $111,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,674.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,837.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,977 shares of company stock worth $3,534,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.06.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

