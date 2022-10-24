Torray LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after buying an additional 185,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $112.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.83. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

