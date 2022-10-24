Torray LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Torray LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.09.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $372.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

