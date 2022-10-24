Torray LLC Purchases 206 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Torray LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $150.03 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.60 and its 200-day moving average is $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $265.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.